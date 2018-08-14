A tropical wave passed over Cayman on Tuesday, causing heavy afternoon rains and flooded streets.

A forecast by the Cayman Islands National Weather Service on Tuesday morning said that isolated showers were expected for the next 24 hours, by which point the wave will move away.

The local forecast called for temperatures to drop to 70 degrees at night and to rise again to 90 degrees by Wednesday morning. Allan Ebanks, a meteorologist for the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said Tuesday afternoon that he does not expect the inclement weather to continue into Wednesday.

“There’s a tropical wave going through right now. By tomorrow morning, it will be by us,” Mr. Ebanks said. “The wave will go through in the next 24 hours and then everything will be back to normal.”

Tuesday’s downpour followed a bout of lightning and heavy rain on Sunday evening.

Kerry Powery, the chief meteorologist for the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said that weather gauges at Owen Roberts International Airport recorded just under one inch of rainfall between 7 p.m. on Sunday night and 7 a.m. on Monday morning.