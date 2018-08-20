Police identify dead snorkeler

Police on Monday released the name of the man who died after getting into difficulties while snorkeling off Rum Point last week as Todd Rick, 45, of Texas.

Mr. Rick passed away on Thursday, Aug. 16.

His death is ninth water-related fatality involving a tourist in 2018.

According to an initial report from police on the incident, Mr. Rick became unresponsive while snorkeling and was taken back to the boat that he had ridden.

CPR was administered as the boat returned to shore, and police officers responded to the report of a person in distress. The man was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by emergency services, and he was later pronounced dead.