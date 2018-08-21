A masked man carrying a knife attempted to rob a bakery in West Bay on Sunday, police said.

According to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement, officers responded to a report made shortly after 6:30 p.m. about a man, whose face was covered with a white cloth, attempting to rob the business.

He is described as tall, with light brown skin, dressed in blue jeans and a white shirt.

Police said he threatened the cashier with a knife and demanded money.

“The man was told that there was no money and he took off running towards the back of the bakery,” the press release from police noted.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.