Cayman to host Nicaragua softball tournament

The Cayman Islands Softball Association will host the annual Nicaragua International Softball Tournament, which begins on Friday.

The three-day tournament will be held at the Field of Dreams. The first games will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday.

The opening ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m.

The Cayman Islands Softball Association has been participating in the Nicaragua International Softball Tournament since the mid-1980s and hosted the tournament in 2009.

“We are delighted to be given the opportunity to host it again this year,” organizers said in a press release.

The tournament will include all-male and all-female teams.

Cayman teams will be competing against international teams from the U.S. and Nicaragua.

Teams from the U.S. include New York, Washington, Florida and California. Participating Nicaragua teams include Bluefield, Corn Island and Puerto Cabezas.

All are welcome to attend the games. Admission is free. There will be both local and Latin refreshments on sale.