Letter: Birds on the Brac

Feral cats are endemic on Cayman Brac, and have been since Year Dot. It is way past time to humanely trap those feral cats – spay and neuter them, and then release them back into the Brac dump and Bluff environs.

The cats will not reproduce like rabbits, and the boobies (and birds of all species on the Brac) will be safe and no longer endangered by the feral cat population.

Feral cats need humane culling. Lionfish and green iguanas have been culled to death mercilessly in the Cayman Islands. A little mercy regarding culling cats on the Brac, please!

Nan Socolow