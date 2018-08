Years 7 and 11 students attending Clifton Hunter High School in Frank Sound make their way through the gates after arriving on early morning buses from various districts.

While Monday was the first day of school after the long summer break for many students in Cayman, schools officially reopen for all students at John Gray and Clifton Hunter High Schools at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. – Photo: Jewel Levy

