Briat appoints business development manager

Briat Insurance Ltd. has appointed Debbie Ebanks as business development manager. Ms. Ebanks will oversee the management of day-to-day health and employee benefits operations.

Briat, which is part of Arthur J Gallagher Global Alliance of independent brokers, is an insurance broker focused on Cayman’s commercial business sector.

Clive Dawson, managing director, said the appointment will give Briat access to new markets and products. “Debbie will add considerable value to our team and with her strong local experience she will allow us to continue to develop and expand our specialist insurance advice to customers in Cayman.”

Ms. Ebanks is an associate in health insurance with America’s Health Insurance Plans. She has over 15 years’ experience in the Cayman health insurance industry and previously served as treasurer of the Cayman Islands Insurance Association.