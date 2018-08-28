Man stabbed at landfill

Police arrested a 19-year-old man following an altercation in which another man was stabbed at the George Town Landfill Tuesday afternoon.

Police and other emergency services responded to a 9-1-1 call about a report of an assault at the Department of Environmental Health compound on Seymour Drive, George Town.

“It appears that two men had an altercation, which resulted in one man being stabbed,” police said in a statement.

The injured man was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was treated for “what appears to be serious but non-life-threatening-injuries,” police said.