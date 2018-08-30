Okeno Nicholas Solomon, 25, was sentenced on Thursday to 20 and a half years in prison for three sets of offenses that began with burglary, escalated to burglary and indecent assault, and ended with aggravated burglary, theft and rape.

Justice Marlene Carter said the court had to act to ensure that Mr. Solomon was not allowed to act beyond this level of offending. “Protection of the public, and especially women, must be at the forefront of this court’s mind,” she said.

Mr. Solomon had received a suspended sentence in 2014 for three residential burglaries and handling stolen goods. During that two-year period of suspension, he committed another residential burglary and indecent assault of the female who was home at the time.

While on bail awaiting sentence for those offenses, armed with a weapon, he entered a woman’s residence, raped her more than once, and stole her motor vehicle when he left.

Justice Carter agreed that Mr. Solomon’s guilty pleas to the last set of offenses had saved the victim from the distress of having to give evidence and be cross-examined. She also noted that his DNA was recovered from a condom left at the scene.

The judge quoted from a case in another jurisdiction, where the sentencing judge said that, short of homicide, rape is the ultimate violation, an indignity against a person that cannot ever be fully righted “and that diminishes all humanity.”

For the suspended sentence, she imposed two years’ imprisonment. For the burglary and indecent assault, she imposed seven years, with the two years running concurrently.

She noted that the maximum sentence for rape and aggravated burglary is life imprisonment. She set the sentence at 18 years, but gave 25 per cent discount for the guilty pleas. The final sentence for this set of offenses was therefore 13 and a half years.

This term was made consecutive to the seven years, for a total of 20.5 years.

The judge urged Mr. Solomon to take advantage of rehabilitation programs while in custody.

Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson asked for and received a sexual harm prevention order with respect to the two women. The order will be for five years and take effect the day Mr. Solomon is released from prison.