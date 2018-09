Work will take place Sept. 3-4 on Shamrock Road near Countryside and Savannah to upgrade a portion of the road.

The National Roads Authority said it will work alongside its subcontractors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. those days to improve the rough pavement and drainage in this area.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area by using the East-West Arterial.

The NRA expects to work on other sections of the road over the next two months.