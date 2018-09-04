Cayman Islands hedge funders hosted a fundraising quiz to support the Cayman Islands Sailing Club and its youth programs.

Held at the George Town Yacht Club, the Cayman Islands branch of the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) organized a quiz between 16 of its member firms. With a raffle taking place, members raised $3,589 for the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, which was used to transform the club’s gravel shoreline into a smooth surface suitable for youngsters to prepare sailing boats for launch.

Rear Commodore at the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, Alun Davies, who was a founding member of the Cayman Islands AIMA Chapter and is involved in all of the Sailing Club’s fundraising activities, said the club has a booming youth program. “But this comes at a cost, so the club is extremely grateful to receive a donation of this size from AIMA which has meant the kids now have a new smooth patio on which to rig their boats which has gone down so well with them all.”

Chairman Russell Burt of Marbury Fund Services, Deputy Chairman Ronan Guilfoyle from Calderwood and committee member Richard Scott-Hopkins from KPMG handed over the check on behalf of AIMA.

Several sponsors helped facilitate the event by donating prizes, including the Cayman Islands Sailing Club, Cayman Caves, Agave Grill, Red Sail Sports, Lone Star, Mizu, Dukes, Saltwater Grill and other restaurants in that chain, together with Cayman Distributors Group and the Jungle Float.

Cayman Islands AIMA members participating in the fundraising were: Danesmead, KPMG, EY, Maples, Deloitte, Walkers, Citco, Ogier, Harbour Trust, DMS, Five Continents, Highwater, Atlantic, Campbells, Harneys and Appleby.