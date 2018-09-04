In 2014, investment manager Prosperity Capital Management Limited (PCM) took on its first student intern through its partnership with the National Workforce Development Agency as the agency kicked off the National Internship Program.

Four years later, this partnership continues to be a success, PCM said in a press release. Janell Dyer joined PCM as finance intern in March 2018 while she finished her courses in accounting at the University College of the Cayman Islands.

She is now continuing her studies at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta, Canada where she will pursue a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Diandra McCoy, who is currently studying accounting at UCCI is taking Ms. Dyer’s place as the new finance intern.

Commenting on PCM’s participation in the National Internship Program, Oliver Sinton, managing director at PCM, said his firm is delighted to be part of the National Internship program and provide internship opportunities for Caymanian students.

“Our goal is to offer students a holistic experience in the workplace, using accounting applications, experiencing one-on-one evaluations, participating in staff meetings. When the student moves on, they leave us with experience of the workplace and confidence in their ability to make a valuable contribution.”

The program is a joint initiative of the Cayman Islands Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration and the National Workforce Development Agency initiative, with the aim of offering young Caymanians the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and to develop their skills and interests in various occupations.

“This partnership with Prosperity Capital Management Limited reinforces the value of practical learning through internships,” said Dianne Conolly, manager of training and development at the NWDA. “We are delighted with the success of this program which has provided participants with insight and knowledge relevant to the finance industry and guidance as they transition into their careers.”