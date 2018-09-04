Canadians returning home will need Cayman driving record

The Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing is advising anyone seeking to drive in Canada that they are required to provide a driving record of their time in Cayman before they will be issued or reissued a Canadian driving license.

New immigrants and returning Canadians who have lived outside their country for some time must obtain an official letter from the Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing. The processing period is three working days.

According to the DVDL, the Canadian Licensing Authority will not issue a Canadian driver’s license without this letter, which outlines the driver’s license history in the Cayman Islands. The letter costs $75.

Elmie Cacho of the DVDL said the requirement is not new, but that the department had issued the advisory because of a recent inundation of requests for official letters from drivers who had returned to Canada and had not known of the requirement.

The DVDL also advised that a traffic record is required if the driver has any driving convictions, which is available from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service’s Criminal Records Office on Walkers Road.

“Obtaining these documents will take longer and cost significantly more once a person has relocated to Canada,” the DVDL noted in a press release.

For more information, call Ms. Cacho on 945-8344 or 244-5513.