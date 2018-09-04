To celebrate five decades of service, Cayman Airways has launched a competition on its Facebook and Instagram pages, asking followers to share their favorite Cayman Airways moments to be in with a chance of winning travel vouchers and the grand prize of a round trip for two to any Cayman Airways gateway.

The idea behind the nostalgic competition, Cayman Airways said, is for customers to reflect on the airline’s 50 years of service and to share photo memories which were made possible because of Cayman Airways.

“Cayman Airways has been such an important part of so many great memories and milestones for our customers – from honeymoons and family vacations, to university trips and magical getaways,” said Olivia Scott-Ramirez, Cayman Airways’ marketing and public relations manager.

“We’ve had almost 200 entries already. It gives us great pride to see so many local and international followers interacting with Cayman Airways over social media and we wanted to give something back to our loyal fans and followers.”

Entrants are asked to post a photograph of their favorite memory involving Cayman Airways. A weekly winner will be drawn each week for a period of four weeks and a grand prize winner will be announced at the end of the competition.

The competition is now open and will end Friday, Sept. 24.

For a chance to win, entrants should follow

@CaymanAirways on Instagram or Facebook, upload their Cayman Airways memory and use the hashtag #HappyAnniversaryKX to be automatically entered.