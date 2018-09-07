Homes sought for 32 dogs surrendered to Department of Agriculture

The Department of Agriculture removed 32 dogs from a single home in Cayman on Wednesday and issued an appeal to local animal welfare societies to try to find homes for them.

Canine Friends Cayman was among the animal welfare organizations contacted by the DoA after the dogs were surrendered by their owner. The group immediately found a foster home for a mother dog and her five four-week-old puppies.

Canine Friends also found foster homes for three more dogs that will be picked up on Friday, according to the organization’s Casey Keller.

Ms. Keller said that her group is trying diligently to find homes for the dogs, but time is of the essence for the animals remaining at the DoA.

“We have quite a few people that are interested in fostering so we are currently working on trying to match them up with the dogs that are there,” said Ms. Keller. “The Department of Agriculture does not give us information on who owned the dogs. All we know is they all came from one house and that they were supposedly breeding them, even though most of them are mixed breed.”

Ms. Keller said that the Department of Agriculture has agreed to open its facility on Saturday to allow Canine Friends Cayman to match foster families with dogs they may potentially take into their homes.

The Department of Agriculture did not immediately return a request for comment.