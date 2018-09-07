4 drug suspects arrested at sea

Police recovered hundreds of pounds of ganja and arrested four people after officers spotted a vessel acting suspiciously more than 20 miles off shore, early Friday morning.

Officers from the Air Operations and Joint Marine Units were conducting proactive border patrols east of Grand Cayman when they spotted the vessel, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service press release.

“Upon approaching the vessel, officers observed persons on board throwing packages overboard. The packages were retrieved and four men, all Jamaican nationals, age 31, 32, 33 and 45, were taken into custody,” police said.

The recovered packages contained 513 pounds of ganja, according to the RCIPS.

The men remained in police custody Friday evening.