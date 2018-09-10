Crisis Centre teen lounge hosts open day

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre’s TAYA Lounge will host an open house Wednesday, Sept. 12, to let the public know more about what services it offers.

TAYA Lounge Coordinator Natalie Baldwin said she is looking forward to opening the doors of the center to new and prospective youth.

“TAYA Lounge, now in our second year, is a welcoming, non-judgmental, safe space for at-risk young people aged 14-21,” she said.

“We offer a safe place for youth that are experiencing problems at home, such as domestic violence, including physical, sexual, emotional and psychological abuse, loss of a family member, substance abuse or any other problems where they might just need someone to talk to,” she added.

After-school program

The TAYA (teens and young adults) program is an after-school, certificate-based initiative which “aims to give youth the tools to become caring, responsible and productive young adults.” It is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The program has been developed in Cayman and uses Maslow’s hierarchy of needs to help teens learn healthy life skills.

The TAYA Lounge opened its doors in February last year, offering a place where teenagers and young people could gather after school or college and hang out. Since then, it has more than doubled in size and can currently accommodate 30 teens.

It comprises 10 volunteers fully trained in trauma counseling, who teach young people how to incorporate life skills, therapeutic concepts, healthy lifestyle and community involvement to establish positive behaviors for the future.

The open house on Wednesday will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Estella’s Place, 2nd Floor, Crown Square, Eastern Avenue. Anyone aged 14-21, parents, teachers and families who would like to tour the facility and find out more about the program are welcome, organizers said.

For more information about TAYA Lounge or the open house, contact 321-5129, [email protected] or visit www.cicc.ky.