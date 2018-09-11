7 Lighthouse School students make exam history

For the first time, students at Lighthouse School have sat and passed City & Guilds exams, which will enable them to continue their education by entering the Cayman Islands Further Education Centre.

The seven students passed the Stage One exams, giving them qualifications that are recognized worldwide.

In late 2017, the seven students – Lynval Foreshaw, Marlon Bodden, Chelsea Frederick, Keanu McKenzie, Dante Thompson, Julius Smith and Yanique Ebanks – entered the first City & Guilds program at the school. The program culminated with each of the students taking two exams in English (reading and writing) and mathematics.

“Lighthouse School is a beacon of light and hope for many young people in the Cayman Islands. Every year the staff and students achieve amazing things,” Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly said in a statement. “However, the light shone even brighter in the 2017-18 academic year. These students have paved the way for their peers, who hope to in the future follow in their footsteps.”

Under the guidance of their teacher, Dee Clark, support staff Philipa Miller and Melissa Jackson, and the senior management teams at Lighthouse School and CIFEC, the students undertook “what many perceived as an impossible challenge,” said Elroy Bryan, principal of Lighthouse School.

“They worked harder than they had ever worked before and sacrificed lunch breaks, free time, and even Saturday mornings to engage in extra tuition with Ms. Clark. Some of them faced challenging personal obstacles which they bravely overcame. Their incredible attitudes to learning and growth mindsets helped them to persevere, even on the toughest days,” Mr. Bryan added.

According to a press release from the school, the path to success was not an easy one and mock exams proved more daunting than expected. Interventions and extra study sessions took place to prepare the students further and increase their chance of success.

“Through sheer hard work, focus and determination, the students produced all their required coursework to a very high standard and worked tirelessly to prepare for their exams,” the release stated.

They sat the exams in June and waited with anticipation during the summer months for their results, which they received in August.

They all passed the English and mathematics exams, and collectively achieved four passes, nine merits and a distinction.