Cyclist dies in collision on Esterly Tibbetts

A cyclist died in a collision with a motor vehicle this morning while riding north along Esterly Tibbetts Highway.

A vehicle and the cyclist were traveling along the highway between Yacht Drive and Batabano Road around 7:30 a.m. when they collided with each other.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said the cyclist died from the injuries sustained during the collision. The motorist did not report any injuries.

Motorists are currently being diverted to West Bay Road, as the stretch of highway between Yacht Drive and Batabano Drive remains closed.

Police have not released the name of the cyclist.