Jolly Roger pulled free after running aground

Cayman’s pirate-themed ship the Jolly Roger, which ran aground amid rough weather Monday morning, was successfully pulled off a sandbank near Burger King later in the day.

Roylee Moore, acting security manager at the George Town port, confirmed Tuesday that the ship was safely secured at the Port Authority dock.

Tugboats removed the vessel from the sandy area around 9:30 p.m. Monday night where it had been lodged for several hours.

“The tug boat crew had to wait until the high tide came in before they could remove the ship,” said Mr. Moore.

He added that there did not appear to be any serious structural damage to the hull of the ship, but that the ship’s crew members were carrying out further inspections.