Cayman Prep and High School’s Key Club has collected more than 1,300 books for literacy charity LIFE during its third annual book drive.

The lightly used books will go to several government schools on Grand Cayman.

“We are really pleased by the generosity of our fellow students who raided their bookshelves to contribute to this year’s drive,” said Zolla Jones, the school’s Key Club president and Year 10 student. “We as a club are fully behind LIFE’s commitment to developing classroom libraries in local schools.”

According to Zolla, the annual book drive for the charity is important in the Key Club calendar as it is an opportunity to get everyone behind a spectacular community service initiative that has a strong impact. “Students would much rather give books a new lease of life than throw them away once we’ve read them,” she said.

Donated by students in the run-up to summer vacations, the books cover several different genres, ranging from classic young readers literature to young adult fiction including adventure, dystopian tales and science fiction. Among the donated books were several copies of the “Hunger Games” series.

Marilyn Conolly, LIFE’S chief executive, said, “LIFE is very pleased to once again partner with the exceptional students at Cayman Prep and High School for this generous gift to their fellow students.

“When we learn to help each other as young people, these lessons and actions will transfer to our adult lives, helping us to build a community of people who care for each other.”