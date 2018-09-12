65 sites targeted by NiCE summer workers

More than 65 sites were targeted in last month’s government-sponsored cleanup project.

The two-week National Community Enhancement Project, known as NiCE, finished on Friday, Aug. 31. The project in previous years has been run over the Christmas period, and this year was the first time a summer program was added.

In a press release, government stated the largest work assignments included Smith Barcadere, Colliers Beach Access, the Bo Miller Beach and several vacant lots in George Town and Prospect.

Selected workers were also assigned to work with the Department of Environmental Health’s garbage collection crews, “which made a significant impact in reducing the backlog of collections across Grand Cayman.”

Other work details included an extensive roadside cleanup and a general tidy up of the Windsor Park residential area.

Work teams, which were supervised by foremen from Public Works Department, Department of Environmental Health and the National Roads Authority, also cleared litter and other debris from cemeteries, such as Dixie Cemetery on West Bay Road, and from popular tourist sites like Lovers Wall in East End.

Minister of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure Joseph Hew said he was encouraged by the amount of work achieved during the program, in which 467 people participated.

“The initiative continues to provide a necessary gateway to further employment for those registered on the Community Enhancement Project,” he said. “The figures collated show a 23 percent reduction in persons enrolled. Closer analysis also highlights the fact that many of those registered have significant barriers to accessing full-time work.”

Environment Minster Dwayne Seymour said regular progress reports had been carried out on various aspects of the project.

“With the completion of the first summer project,” he said, “we are looking forward to passing on the names of high-performing workers to the upcoming green iguana culling project. Graded references are a new aspect to NiCE and will enable some of those who worked diligently to take part in the invasive species population control measure.”