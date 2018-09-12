J22 Governor’s Cup opens sailing season

The Cayman Islands Sailing Club autumn season kicked off with the annual J22 Governor’s Cup last weekend. Although fleet numbers were down this year, three boats of enthusiastic sailors showed up to race in North Sound.

In race one, Mayhem had a great start and got on the right side of the shifting breeze.

Mayhem led the fleet around the first mark before Just Leaving hauled them in to finish with the first win of the day.

Unfortunately Yahoo lost their spinnaker halyard in race two, resulting in a crew member climbing the mast and capsizing their boat to get the halyard back.

Just Leaving came away with four wins on day one. After close racing, Yahoo claimed second place with Mayhem in third.

Undeterred by the heavy rain, the teams showed up again on Sunday, but due to lightning squalls the final races were abandoned, awarding the trophy to Just Leaving.

This weekend sees the running of Bart’s Bash, a global sailing race that takes place at venues all over the world in all classes of boats, from Optimists to large cruising catamarans. For further information, please contact the CISC.