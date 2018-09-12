Registration opens for healthcare conference

Registration is now open for the 9th Annual Cayman Islands Healthcare Conference, which will take place next month at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

The theme of this year’s conference, which will be held Oct. 18-20, is “Managing Your Health: The Empowered Patient.”

The conference will cover such things as day-to-day management of non-communicable diseases, understanding when symptoms indicate a trip to the emergency room is necessary, and new technology and its impact on healthcare in Cayman.

This year, in order to prevent overcrowding, seating will be limited. Though the event is free, tickets are required and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to those who register online.

There will be no on-site registration available at this year’s conference. Continuing Medical Education certificates will be available for each presentation.

For registration and information about the conference, visit www.healthcareconference.ky.