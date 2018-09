Three buildings in downtown George Town lost power Wednesday morning after fuses in a transformer blew.

Power to the Bush Centre, the Digicel Building and Casanova restaurant went off at 10:51 a.m. Power to all three was restored by 1 p.m.

Neil Murray of CUC explained, “A fuse blew and the replacement fuse also blew, which led our crews to determine that one of the transformers on that pole was faulty.”

The crew then replaced the transformer.