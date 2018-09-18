Conch and lobster recovered off Barkers

Conservation officers recovered dozens of conch and some lobsters that were illegally taken from Cayman waters over the weekend.

Officers recovered a total of 43 conch and seven lobsters, all of which were taken out of season.

Two men were warned for intended prosecution.

During an operation off Barkers in West Bay, Department of Environment Officers had noted two men on board a vessel offshore who appeared to be acting suspiciously, and intercepted the men when they came on land.

Under the National Conservation law, anyone who takes lobster, conch and whelks out of season faces high fines, imprisonment and possibly forfeiture of their vessel, vehicle or equipment used in commission of the act.

Cayman’s lobster season begins on Dec. 1 each year and closes March 1. Conch and whelk season opens Nov. 1 and closes May 1.

The seized conch and lobster were donated to The Pines Retirement Home, conservation officers said.

The Department of Environment would like to remind the public that the closed seasons for various marine species coincide with each species’ peak reproductive season.

The closed season is put in place to allow each species the time to reproduce, in an effort to ensure a healthy population of each species for future generations.