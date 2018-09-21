Cayman Islands firefighters are attending to a smoldering mound of shredded tire in South Sound.

The owner of the property, at the rear of Vela Condos on South Sound Road, was using the recycled tire-derived aggregate for ground fill, according to a statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Firefighters are damping down, digging out and redistributing the aggregate, and plan to monitor the scene through the night.

Here is the full statement from the ministry sent Friday afternoon:

“The Cayman Islands Fire Service is currently attending a mound of recycled tyre-derived aggregate on property at the rear of Vela Condos on South Sound Road.

“Fire service officials report there is no visible flame and very little smoke at the site. They confirm that the situation is under control and poses no danger to surrounding property or residents.

“The aggregate is being damped down, dug out and redistributed in the area.

“The Fire Service will cease operations later this evening and a watch will be in place throughout the night to observe for heat sources. A follow-up assessment will be carried out in the morning.

“The owner of the site uses the aggregate for ground fill.

“Senior representatives from the Cayman Islands Fire Service are working with the owner to ensure that there is no recurrence of the situation.”