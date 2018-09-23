An armed robber held up a West Bay Road liquor store Saturday night.

The robbery reportedly occurred around 10:30 p.m. when a man entered the store, brandishing what appeared to be a handgun and demanding money from the cashiers and customers, police said.

The man was described as wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap. Police said that after stealing a small quantity of cash, he left the location on foot in the direction of central George Town.

The statement issued by police did not specify the name of the liquor store.

Police said the incident is being investigated by the George Town Criminal Investigation Department.

Anyone with information can contact ADS Kenval Bryan at 938-1378 or call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.