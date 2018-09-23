Armed robbery at West Bay home

A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men at his home in West Bay on Wednesday, according to police.

Police officers responded to the report of the robbery off Mount Pleasant Road shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 19.

“A man reported that he had been outside his residence when he was approached by two males unknown to him, one of whom brandished a handgun and demanded that he enter the residence,” police said in a statement.

Once inside the house, the robbers struck the man on the head with the handgun and then made off with cash and other personal items.

Emergency services attended to the man at the scene, who was then transported by private vehicle to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was treated and subsequently released.

One of the suspects is described as being about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown skin, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and jeans. The second suspect is said to be about 5 feet, 6 inches in height, with brown skin, and wearing a black T-shirt and jeans.