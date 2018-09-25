Some preliminary shearing will take place before Friday’s Big Shave at the Wicket in Cricket Square, all to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

Funds from the haircutting events are being raised on behalf of Hannah’s Heroes, a local nonprofit, and will go to St. Baldrick’s Foundation, the largest non-government funder of childhood cancer research.

At 1 p.m. Thursday, Cayman Prep and High School will have a high school shave and fundraiser.

On Friday, Clifton Hunter High School will host a similar event, along with an assembly, at 11:30 a.m. At 2:30 p.m., a staff shave – including Principal Paul Samuel – will be held at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School.

The Big Shave will be held that same evening from 5-9 p.m. and features a silent auction, balloon prize raffle and food and drink specials from the Brasserie.

The Big Shave was inspired by Cayman-born Hannah Meeson, who was diagnosed in 2012 with anaplastic medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Hannah’s parents Gaylene and Nigel Meeson created the event to create awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for research.

Since the first event in September 2013, supporters of Hannah’s Heroes have raised US$1.7 million for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation and six research grants have been named in Hannah’s honor.

Visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/hannahsheroes or email [email protected] for more information.