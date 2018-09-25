Police appeal to public to identify stolen goods 1 of 4

Police have released photographs of a variety of stolen items, including electronics and construction tools, and are asking the public to help them reunite the goods with their rightful owners.

The recovered items, which were seized in various operations, have been photographed and forensically examined.

To claim an item from the police, members of the public must be able to prove that the items being identified belong to them.

“There are several ways to do this – some of which are: 1) Providing pictures of the item when it was first purchased, 2) presenting receipts of purchase, 3) providing serial numbers or 4) descriptions of unique markings on the item done by you in order to brand the item as your own,” police said in a statement.

Detectives with the RCIPS are also reminding members of the public to remember to record, list and photograph their valuables so that they can be easily identified by the police after making a report.

Photos of the stolen items can be viewed on the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Facebook page. Anyone who believes that they may be able to identify items on the list should contact DC Gomes at 926-2965 or DC Mendez at 916-1621.