Bail granted on rape charge

A man accused of rape was granted bail after appearing in Summary Court on Monday afternoon.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright told Magistrate Valdis Foldats that the charge arose from an incident on Wednesday, Sept. 19. The complainant attended a police station the next day and reported the matter.

He said the defendant and the woman had been in a relationship, but she had broken it off months earlier.

A police press release indicated that the man, 43, had approached the woman and then drove her to another place where the alleged offense took place.

Defense attorney Crister Brady applied for bail, setting out the defendant’s stable background.

The magistrate was told that the complainant/victim had told another woman about the incident before going to police.

On that basis, he made a condition of bail that the defendant not come within 100 yards of either woman’s residence. He also required a surety in the sum of $1,500 and residence at the defendant’s Bodden Town address.

In addition to a requirement that there be no contact with either woman, the magistrate made it a condition that the man not make any comments about the matter on any social media. “It seems to me we should start adding that,” he said, referring to other standard bail conditions.

Because rape is a charge that can be dealt with only in Grand Court, the magistrate transmitted the matter to the higher court for mention there on Friday, Oct. 12.