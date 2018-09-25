2 women arrested over North Side bar altercation

Police arrested two women in relation to an altercation outside a bar in North Side earlier this month.

One woman, 38, of North Side, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and disorderly conduct at a liquor licensed premises. The other woman, 19, also of North Side, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of the same crimes as well as damage to property.

The arrests were made following the Friday night, Sept. 14, altercation outside a bar in Frank Sound Road which involved a man and two women.

According to police, the man was taken to Cayman Islands Hospital for minor injuries, and was released later. A car at the location was also damaged during the dispute.

Both women were granted bail as investigations continue, police said.