A charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was sent to Grand Court on Tuesday after defendant Gregorio Camacho Hernandez appeared before Magistrate Valdis Foldats.

Mr. Camacho Hernandez, who appeared to have a substantial cut on his right cheek, asked for an interpreter of the Spanish language, but said he could understand a little English. He identified himself as a Cayman resident.

The magistrate and defense attorney John Furniss agreed that the charge was one that can be dealt with only in the Grand Court, so no bail application was made at this time and Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson did not give any details of the incident.

A press release from police indicated that Mr. Camacho Hernandez was charged after police responded to a report of a wounding on Sunday, Sept. 23, outside a bar on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue.

The report had been of two men involved in an altercation, with both sustaining injuries. Both attended the Cayman Islands Hospital and both received treatment.

Mr. Camacho Hernandez, 48, and of a Bodden Town address, was arrested and kept in custody until his court appearance. The other man was treated and subsequently released from the hospital.

In court, Mr. Furniss said he would wait until Grand Court before any bail application was made. Meanwhile, he would go with an interpreter to speak to the defendant.

The matter was set for mention in Grand Court on Friday, Oct. 12.