Run to promote recovery from addiction

Walkers and runners will hit the road Sunday in aid of the Hope for Today Foundation.

The 5K walk and “run for recovery” starts at Seven Mile Beach from 6 a.m. for walkers and 6:30 a.m. for runners.

There is a $10 entrance fee with all proceeds going to the foundation, which runs transitional housing for recovering addicts in West Bay.

Prizes include staycations at the Holiday Inn and the Westin, and dinner for two at the Lobster Pot.

For more information call Brent at 928-9099 or Chris on 326-6783 or go to www.caymanhopefoundation.com.