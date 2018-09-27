Tropical Storm Kirk continued its westward trek through the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, and it was measured at 2 p.m. AST with a maximum sustained wind speed of 50 mph.

The storm is still expected to lessen to a tropical depression by Friday evening and should pass south of Cayman on Tuesday.

Avalon Porter, a meteorologist with the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said that Cayman might be affected by winds of up to 15-20 knots and partly cloudy skies with widely scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday. This weekend, Mr. Porter said, should see mostly calm weather.

“This weekend should be partly cloudy,” he said. “We should have winds from east to northeast at about 5-10 knots, and slight seas of about two to four feet at most. If anything, maybe some isolated showers.”

Mr. Porter said that the storm should lessen from a tropical depression to a tropical wave by the time it impacts Cayman, and he expects it to pass over Jamaica on Monday. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center had issued tropical storm warnings for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe. A tropical storm watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.