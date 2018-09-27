October movies at Camana Bay

There are two films I am really keen to see this month: “Venom” and “A Star Is Born.”

The first movie, starring Tom Hardy as the lethal protector from the comic books we know and love, looks pretty fantastic if the trailers are anything to go by. Beyond that, Tom Hardy has proven himself to be a winner in every part he plays. Surely he wouldn’t have signed on for a load of rubbish?

“A Star Is Born” had the critics weeping in their seats (in a good way) at the Venice Film Festival, and anyone who has seen it since speaks of Lady Gaga’s impressive acting chops and Bradley Cooper’s directing prowess. The story has been told many times before, with stars like Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in the female lead role. Seems Gaga is easily equal to the task.

October is home to Halloween, so it is unsurprising to find a couple of scary flicks at the box office. The first is “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween,” the sequel to the original film starring Jack Black. Not to take nuthin’ away from the child actors, but one has to wonder how good this will be without Black at the helm. Should be entertaining as family fare, if nothing else.

Older cinemagoers can get a shot of nostalgia when the masked murderer Michael Myers escapes the institution in which he has been holed up for “Halloween (2018).” The measured pace with which Myers has always taken steps towards his victims more becomes relevant at this stage, as surely the man is in his 70s by now.

Jamie Lee Curtis, apparently game for another go around, is reprising her role as Laurie Strode, and this time, she’s ready for him.

Rowan Atkinson can’t leave it alone with “Johnny English Strikes Again,” and Gerard Butler’s agent proves his worth by getting him another film, despite the execrable “Geostorm” of 2017. Unsurprisingly, the fate of the world is at stake yet again in “Hunter Killer” and Butler is in the thick of it.

Blockbuster nights

Just in case you are wondering if someone at the Camana Bay Cinema has gone looney tunes, bringing back blockbusters that have already run before, the answer is “no.” Those who didn’t have the chance to see films like “Incredibles 2,” “Star Wars; The Last Jedi,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” and “Black Panther” on the big screen the first time they ran now have the opportunity to do so.

For a limited time, you can take in these box office winners for half-price and see them the way they were meant to be beheld – in big, beautiful color with state-of-the-art sound.

Oct. 5

‘Venom’

Journalist Eddie Brock is trying to take down Carlton Drake, the notorious and brilliant founder of the Life Foundation. While investigating one of Drake’s experiments, Eddie’s body merges with the alien Venom – leaving him with superhuman strength and power. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating.

‘Incredibles 2’

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again – which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. Meanwhile, Kylo Ren and General Hux lead the First Order in an all-out assault against Leia and the Resistance for supremacy of the galaxy.

Oct. 12

‘A Star Is Born’

Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers – and falls in love with – struggling artist Ally. She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jackson coaxes her into the spotlight. But even as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship is breaking down, as Jackson fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

‘Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween’

Two boys face an onslaught from witches, monsters, ghouls and a talking dummy after they discover a mysterious book by author R.L. Stine.

‘Johnny English Strikes Again’

The new adventure begins when a cyber attack reveals the identities of all active undercover agents in Britain, leaving Johnny English as the secret service’s last hope. Called out of retirement, English dives headfirst into action with the mission to find the mastermind hacker. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny English must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success.

Oct. 19

‘Bad Times at the El Royale’

Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong.

‘The Hate U Give’

Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds – the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends. The uneasy balance between these worlds is soon shattered when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet – the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

‘Black Panther’

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king – and as Black Panther – gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.

Oct. 26

‘Halloween (2018)’

It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. – but this time, she’s ready for him.

‘Hunter Killer’

Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Capt. Joe Glass is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. With crew and country on the line, Capt. Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII from beginning.