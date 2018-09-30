A man appeared in court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to attempted rape and indecent assault from an incident that occurred early in September. No trial date has been set.

The man’s next court appearance will be on Oct. 26, and he was ordered to refrain from contact with all prosecution witnesses in the interim. He will also have to report to the George Town Police Department between 12 and 2 p.m. every Wednesday.

There are two witnesses in the case, and the trial is expected to last two to four days.