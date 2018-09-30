Waylon Timothy Rivers appeared in Grand Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty in the murder of his father, Timothy Rivers. The 19-year-old will next appear in court on Oct. 26.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden indicated to Justice Charles Quin that she has received a psychiatric report ordered for the defendant and will be seeking a second opinion before the next court date.

The trial is expected to take seven to 10 days and will likely take place early next year. The court considered a date in February on Friday but ultimately did not choose a trial date.

The elder Mr. Rivers, a 66-year-old farmer, was found bleeding and unresponsive in North Side on June 8. Police officers were called to his home in the Hutland Road area around 11 a.m. that day.

The younger Mr. Rivers was arrested on June 8 and taken to court on June 10. He was formally charged with murder on June 11, and the court ordered psychiatric and psychological reports to be conducted.