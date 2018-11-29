Police launch mobile app

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has launched its own mobile app, which will feature alerts about road closures and emergency updates, as well as phone numbers for community beat officers and other information. The free RCIPS Mobile App is available on the Google Play and Apple App Stores for Android and iPhones.

“Building closer ties with the community is a major strategic objective of the RCIPS that has been the goal of many initiatives this year, including the relaunch and expansion of our Community Policing Department, the launch of our new and interactive website in May, and now this mobile app,” said Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne.

“We are using all avenues available to us, from human interactions on the street to digital platforms and social media, in order to build the bridge with communities we need to have to prevent crime and strengthen public safety,” he added.

Members of the public can also provide information to police via the app, which includes a “Submit a Tip” button. It is confidential and requires no personal information from the sender unless he or she chooses to provide it, or requests a response, police said.

RCIPS spokeswoman Jacqueline Carpenter said, “We hope that the public will use the Submit a Tip feature on the App to send us information, photos or video about anything that they think we should know about. It has the potential to be a channel for very timely information to police on a range of issues and strengthen our partnership with the community to get things done.”