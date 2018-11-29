St. Ignatius prepares for Christmas concert

The St. Ignatius school bands and choirs are preparing for their Christmas concert next month.

The concert and accompanying raffle is the annual main fundraiser for the school and church. It will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12, at the school’s Loyola Hall.

The evening of popular Christmas songs and carols will conclude with the grand prize drawing of CI$25,000, second prize of CI$2,500, and third prize of US$2,500. The next five prizes are Cayman Airways US$300 travel vouchers, which can be used toward any Cayman Airways destination. Additional prizes include restaurant gift certificates from LUCA, Ragazzi and Treats.

Organizers said the church will invest funds toward facilities improvements in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac. Some of the proceeds will also support local charity work undertaken by the church. The school will use the proceeds toward the facilities development fund. A quarter of the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund, which provides tuition assistance for those families who are unable to afford full school fees.

Tickets cost $25, and are available at the school or church offices and from a number of parents, students, teachers, and church members. Tickets are also on sale at several businesses, including Island Cleaners, Treats Restaurant, Sameena’s Beauty Centre, and Walkers Road Rubis.

Tickets will also be on sale outside several major supermarkets over the next two weeks, and at A.L. Thompson’s in George Town on Dec. 10-11. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win and all winners will be notified by phone on Dec. 12-13. The prize drawing is audited by KPMG and full results will be posted on the school website www.st-ignatius.com and the church website www.ignatius.ky.

For more information, contact the church office on 949-6797 or the school office on 949-9250.