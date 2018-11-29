Lane closure during funeral procession

Police are advising motorists to expect delays in downtown George Town and on the route to Spotts Cemetery Saturday as a funeral procession will be under way.

The funeral for Arthur Hunter will be held at the Elmslie Memorial United Church at 2:30 p.m. The funeral procession, which is expected to take place between 3:45 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., will begin at the church on Harbour Drive and travel via South Sound Road and Shamrock Road to the Spotts Cemetery.

In addition, one of the westbound lanes of Shamrock Road, directly in front of Spotts Cemetery, will be closed between 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., police advised.