Crime Stoppers pays tipster record $3,000

Crime Stoppers reported Monday that it had paid an anonymous tipster US$3,000 after the person gave information last month that led to an arrest and criminal charges against a suspect wanted by police.

The payout is the largest to date paid from Cayman Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers did not specify what crime the tip it received was related to.

The organization recently announced that it was increasing its payout limits for information about certain crimes from US$1,000 to a maximum of US$5,000.

Chairman Sebastien Guilbard said, “The Board felt that the recent increase in reward limits was necessary as an incentive, and are pleased to announce the largest payout to date. We hope that this will encourage other members of the public to provide anonymous tips on our Cayman Crime Stoppers hotline 800-TIPS or directly on our website.”

The Crime Stoppers Hotline 800-TIPS is dialed as a local number but answered overseas. Tipsters are not required to give any form of ID and will not be required to give evidence in court, the organization stated.

Information leading to an arrest and charges are assessed and rewards calculated accordingly. Payouts are also anonymous with the tipster providing instructions for cash-drop, according to Crime Stoppers.