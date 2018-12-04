Harneys wins award for rebranding

Harneys and its creative agency, the Living Group, took the “Grand Prix” award at the 2018 Transform Awards Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong and won gold trophies in three categories: best brand development to reflect changed mission/values/positioning; best rebrand of a digital property; and best visual identity from the professional services sector.

In addition, the firm won silver for best use of a visual property and best implementation of brand development.

In announcing the winners, organizers Transform said: “The Grand Prix winner Harneys put repositioning at the core of its brand update.

“Using a digital platform as the basis for a shift in positioning, the law firm was better able to represent itself to its key audiences.”

Harneys launched its new brand in April 2018.