The Chamber of Commerce will host a “Be Informed” session for members on Plan Cayman on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at its offices in Governors Square, West Bay Road.

The session, from 3-4:30 p.m., features Director of Planning Haroon Pandhoie, and Planning Assistant for Policy and Development Richard Mileham, who will present an overview of Plan Cayman, including the purpose behind the update, and how members may get involved.