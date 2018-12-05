Cayman ranks top for underwater photography

The Cayman Islands has been ranked as the Caribbean’s top destination for underwater photography by the readers of Scuba Diving magazine.

The island also ranked as the best spot for advanced diving and among the best overall dive destinations in the region in the magazine’s annual readers poll.

Ellen Cuylaerts, Cayman’s renowned wildlife photographer, said it was no surprise that the island was well ranked among underwater snappers.

She said first-class facilities, professional boat crews and a wide range of marine subjects made the waters around Cayman an endlessly interesting place to take pictures.

“The best wide-angle subjects are our famous southern stingrays who show up every day at dawn, and due to the shallowness of the Sandbar and Stingray City, even beginning photographers with a small camera can get the most amazing shots by working with the available light,” she said.

Ms. Cuylaerts said the wreck of the Kittiwake, Eden Rock and Devil’s Grotto, where tarpons chase silversides in a network of underwater caves, were other favorite spots for photographers.