Brac MLAs and Ministers Moses Kirkconnell and Juliana O’Connor-Connolly flew ‘first class’ to the Brac yesterday in Cayman Airway’s brand new airplane, the Boeing 737 MAX 8. The ministers were accompanied by about 60 passengers, most of them Cayman Airways executives and staff members.

The plane took a ‘sightseeing tour’ of Little Cayman and the Brac before setting down at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport for a short stay that included food and refreshments, optional taxicab tours of the island, and a walk-through of the airplane for Cayman Brackers who were onsite to welcome the new aircraft to their shores. – Photo: David R. Legge