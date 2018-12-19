Witnesses sought in gun incident

Police are appealing for witnesses to an incident early Saturday morning in which a man brandished a firearm during an argument with two people at a West Bay Road bar and shots were reportedly fired.

Police received the report shortly after 12 a.m. The bar, which police said was located just south of Seven Mile Public Beach, was not named in the RCIPS statement on the incident.

After they received the report of the man with the firearm, other reports were received about what sounded like shots fired in the location before that incident, police said.

The suspect is described in the police statement as being of brown complexion and was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777, or via the Miami-based Crime Stoppers call center at 800-8477(TIPS).