Letter: Preserving Barkers

I have visited Grand Cayman many times since the mid-1970s and, of course, over time things change, not always for the better.

During a recent visit I was informed that there are plans to develop the beaches at Barkers in West Bay.

Once one part of the area is developed, then plans will be submitted for further development and Barkers will end up like Seven Mile Beach, with miles of hotels, restaurants and shops.

Doesn’t your planning and tourist board realize that tourists come to see idyllic spots such as Barkers, snorkel at Eden Rock, swim off Smith Cove and not see high-rise hotels and the like? So come on, Cayman, preserve your heritage for the future.

Kathleen Young