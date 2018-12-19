Police arrested a 57-year-old man on Cayman Brac Tuesday on suspicion of possessing cocaine and ganja after carrying out drug raids on the sister island.

According to police, early on Tuesday morning, a team of officers from the Joint Task Force, Joint Marine Unit, Air Operations Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit and the Customs Department “conducted an intelligence-led operation on Cayman Brac which resulted in a number of searches.”

During a search at one of those locations, several ounces of suspected cocaine and a quantity of suspected ganja were recovered.

The arrested man was transported to Grand Cayman, where he remained in custody Wednesday as investigations continue.